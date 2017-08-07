Reporter's take on Singapore's adventurous spirit

SINGAPORE - It may seem like only crazy people would climb the highest mountains, cross deserts or willingly go to the coldest places on earth.

But those I interviewed for this series were perfectly normal. One might be intimidated by what they have achieved or are aiming to achieve.

But as I interviewed three Singaporeans whose lives embodied the adventurous spirit, I mostly felt inspired.

They talked to me about the determination that kept them going, rather than any physical strength.

In some ways, the lesson we can learn is in the name of this series: "adventurous spirits", and not "adventurous bodies".

The drive to succeed - indeed, the drive to train themselves so they could succeed - is something you and I can aspire to, too.

Next year, I hope to write about you completing the next big adventure.