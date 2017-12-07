Remorseful hawker offers cabbies free char kway teow

A hawker, who posted a video in which he was heard telling a cabby to give up his job if he did not know the way to a destination, has offered 100 plates of free char kway teow to cabbies as an apology.

Mr Dominic Neo, 43, was slammed online over the weekend for shaming the cabby, with many netizens urging people to boycott his stall. He runs the well-known Liang Ji char kway teow stall at Block 58, New Upper Changi Road.

On Monday, he posted an apology on his Facebook page and in his address to all cabbies, said he regretted scolding the taxi driver.

"A friend scolded me very fiercely and I realised it is my fault and I am very remorseful about it," he added. He also apologised to the cabby and the public, saying he had drunk "a few beers before boarding the taxi that night".

He said he looked forward to meeting the cabby to return the fare and ask for his forgiveness. Apparently, he was given a free ride. The cabby he offended is entitled to a lifetime's supply of free char kway teow at his stall, he added.

And he wrote: "As a token to show my remorse and repentance, I hereby offer the first 100 taxi drivers who come to my stall for a meal a free (plate of) char kway teow."

A similar apology was made in April by a man who runs a few chicken rice outlets. He had belittled a cabby who posted his insults on social media. He later pledged to give away 200 packets of chicken rice to cabbies.

The latest video was taken down from Mr Neo's Facebook page but not before it was reproduced by other sites. It does not show his face but he is heard asking the cabby why he does not know the route to take. "You may as well not drive a taxi," he says. The cabby retorts: "If I don't drive a taxi, what would I do?" Mr Neo rambles on: "How can someone who doesn't know the route get a licence?"