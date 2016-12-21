Reliving history in last Hakka cemetery

Hedged by Housing Board flats and an MRT track, Singapore's last Hakka cemetery has been in Holland Close since the late 1960s. With 2,700 tombstones standing in 65 neat rows, Shuang Long Shan Cemetery is about the size of 21/2 football fields.
Loh Kwan LingPHOTO: ST VIDEO
Published
Dec 21, 2016, 5:00 am SGT

Hedged by Housing Board flats and an MRT track, Singapore's last Hakka cemetery has been in Holland Close since the late 1960s. With 2,700 tombstones standing in 65 neat rows, Shuang Long Shan Cemetery is about the size of 21/2 football fields. For former cemetery supervisor Loh Kwan Ling, 86, this is a place of peace. The cemetery is well into half of its 99-year lease and could soon become a thing of the past, as the Hakka clan association that owns the land is considering re-housing the graves in a pagoda. In the third episode of a 10-part video series, Living City, Straits Times Video takes a walk among the tombstones.

VIDEO
http://www.straitstimes.com/videos

