Registration for admission to 24 MOE kindergartens to start in Feb

Twenty-four Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens will soon be open for registration for children entering Kindergarten 1 next year.

The registration exercise will take place over the next two months.

In a statement yesterday , MOE said that parents are invited to visit the kindergarten open houses on Feb 24 and March 3. They will be able to tour the facilities and learn more about the centres.

Of the 24 centres, 13 will be open for registration on Feb 24 and Feb 26, while the other 11 will be doing so on March 3 and March 5. Registration is open to Singapore citizens and permanent resident children born from Jan 2, 2014 to Jan 1, 2015.

For more information, parents can visit www.moe.gov.sg/moe kindergarten or contact MOE at con tact@moe.gov.sg, or call 6872-2220.