Reef encounters

Every 10 years, nature lovers in Singapore and the world pay tribute to the wonders of the seas in a year-round celebration. This week marks the start of the third International Year of the Reef (IYOR). It is a worldwide effort to increase awareness and understanding of not just reefs, but also the environments related to them, such as mangrove forests and seagrass meadows. As a tropical island nation in South-east Asia, Singapore lies in some of the world's most biodiverse waters. Although economic development has greatly reduced the size of some of the ecosystems, the Republic still possesses all three of the ecosystems the IYOR aims to protect: mangroves, seagrass and, most importantly, coral reefs. Jose Hong showcases a selection of the 64 islands and various reefs that fringe the country's shores, as seen through the lens of 32-year-old nature enthusiast Heng Pei Yan's drone over the past three years. Those keen on seeing more pictures may visit Ms Heng's Facebook page "SG Sea Drone - Dronietta seashorensis".