Redeveloped Bedok Polyclinic to open at Heartbeat@Bedok on July 31

SINGAPORE - Bedok residents can look forward to the reopening of their polyclinic at an integrated community facility later this month.

The redeveloped Bedok Polyclinic, which will be housed at Heartbeat@Bedok, will open on July 31. Heartbeat@Bedok, located along Bedok North Street 1, is one of the largest integrated complexes in Singapore.

At the new location, patients will have easier access to healthcare in a holistic and conducive environment, SingHealth Polyclinics said in an advisory on Wednesday (July 12).

The polyclinic will work with community partners in Heartbeat@Bedok to "encourage patients to manage their conditions at home and within the community through remote care, patient empowerment and community help programmes", it added.

New support services such as physiotherapy, podiatry and diagnostic radiology will be available.

The existing Bedok Polyclinic, which has served the community for the past four decades, will be closed from July 28 to 29 to facilitate the move to Heartbeat@Bedok, which will also house Kampong Chai Chee Community Centre, Bedok Public Library, retail outlets, a sports recreational centre and a senior care centre.

Patients who require follow-up treatments have been given appointments at the new Bedok Polyclinic or at a nearby polyclinic. Those who require same-day treatment during the two-day closure are advised to visit general practitioners and dental clinics near their homes.