Record-breaking feat fu-filled

More than 500 children and their parents turned up at Palawan Beach in Sentosa yesterday to create a record-breaking feat using 12,888 mandarin oranges. Measuring 20m by 20m, it entered the Singapore Book Of Records as the largest Chinese character "fu", which represents an abundance of fortune, made using oranges. It was created by children from Thye Hua Kwan Child Care and Student Care Centres. Thye Hua Kwan Moral Society chairman Lee Kim Siang and West Coast GRC MP Patrick Tay placed the final four Mandarin oranges in the artwork. The oranges were later distributed to charity homes and services.