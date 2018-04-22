Ready to ronggeng as Peranakan Museum turns 10

Armenian Street was closed on Friday and yesterday to celebrate the 10th birthday of the Peranakan Museum.

It was also the closing weekend of the Singapore Heritage Festival, which started on April 6.

The street was bustling with performances, games and an array of Peranakan food on Friday.

There were giant pop-up games, including a life-size Jenga game and vintage Vespa sidecar tours.

Comedian Deepak Chandran raised a round of laughs with his stand-up routine, while True Blue performed interactive drama Si Nyonya Manis (Hey, Pretty Lady).