Ready for anything

Police officers responding to a simulated attack by "gunmen" near Taman Jurong Community Club yesterday.

The live exercise was part of the Taman Jurong Emergency Preparedness Day - an event held in constituencies islandwide under the SGSecure programme to prepare citizens to respond in the event of a terrorist attack.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the MP for the Taman Jurong ward in Jurong GRC, joined residents at yesterday's event, which showcased how the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force would respond to such incidents.

About 50 trained volunteers demonstrated the procedures to follow in the event of a terror attack, such as heeding the message "Run, Hide, Tell". They also showed how to help victims by performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and using the automatic external defibrillator.