Readers wow judges in #singwithST contest to win Aug 9 NDP tickets and funpacks

SINGAPORE - Thanks to her striking rendition of a popular National Day Parade song, Mrs Maykala R. Subramaniam will be able to witness both her children performing live at the nation's birthday bash next Wednesday.

Mrs Maykala's 11-year-old son Aadeetiya Jayashanker is one of the child hosts at the NDP, while her 9-year-old daughter Jyotsnaa Jayashanker will be dancing in an item.

"That was what motivated me to participate in this contest," she said. "I really wanted to be there to see my kids."

In a video lasting nearly a minute, the 47-year-old manager sang an improvised version of Home that impressed the judges of the #singwithST contest organised by The Straits Times. It ran from July 23 and closed last Wednesday (Aug 2).

Mrs Maykala is one of 15 winners who each won a pair of tickets to the NDP on Aug 9, out of more than 100 entries that were submitted.

@straits_times #singwithST @straits_times #singwithST A post shared by Mayghala Jayashanker (@mayghala_jayashanker) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:14am PDT

To take part in the #singwithST contest, participants had to sing a 15- to 30-second excerpt from one of the following NDP songs: Stand Up For Singapore; Home; One People, One Nation, One Singapore; Count On Me Singapore; We Are Singapore; and Because It's Singapore!

The entries were submitted on Instagram and Facebook with the hashtag #singwithST. To boost their chances of winning, participants could wear red or white, or hold a uniquely Singaporean item.

Mr Eddino Abdul Hadi, ST Music Correspondent, and Mr Sujin Thomas, editor of Business Insider Singapore and Malaysia, were the judges and said they were impressed by the effort put into the submissions.

"You could see that they were not singing for the sake of the submission, but there was a strong sense of patriotism in their voices," said Mr Thomas.

Mr Eddino said he was impressed by the younger participants, especially eight-year-old Tiffany Lum, who sang this year's NDP song Because It's Singapore!

"It was impressive to see young kids being able to sing with that voice. If they can sing like that now, I can't imagine what they would sound like as adults," he added.

Both judges, together with other ST journalists including Deputy News Editor Kor Kian Beng who is overseeing the NDP coverage this year, also selected 50 consolation prize winners. They will each receive this year's NDP funpack.

While Dick Lee's Home proved to be the most popular song choice with at least 20 participants singing it, other favourites included Because It's Singapore! and One People, One Nation, One Singapore.

Some participants also stood out with their creative choice of location or attire, such as Ms Nurshaqinah Kamsani, 23.

With her colleague's help, the marine engineer recorded a video of herself decked in a safety helmet and industrial uniform, singing at the Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard with the sea as backdrop.

Said Ms Nurshaqinah, who will be attending the NDP next Wednesday for the first time since her Primary 5 school days: "It symbolises that even when I travel to other places, my heart is still with Singapore."