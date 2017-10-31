Readers rewarded for alerting ST to news-worthy stories

From illegal hawkers at Lucky Plaza to a burst pipe in Bukit Batok, it was eagle-eyed readers who alerted The Straits Times last month to these stories.

It follows the relaunch of the news hotline last month, which readers can call to inform the paper about news-worthy incidents.

The hotline has since taken multiple calls every day.

Readers whose tip-offs led to published stories have received a prepaid mobile SIM card that comes with $100 worth of local calls and $18 worth of IDD calls.

The card also includes 3GB of data for use in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan at no additional cost.

Mr K. D. Chan, 45, whose family runs a shop selling Filipino products at Lucky Plaza, was one of the readers who called in.

Last month, he alerted the paper to illegal hawkers who had sprung up near the mall, affecting businesses inside.

"It was important to tell the local media as they are a credible source of news, as opposed to perhaps spreading it on social media," he said, adding that the news hotline helps to encourage and empower the public to be more proactive.

Straits Times news editor Marc Lim said the hotline was relaunched to get readers more involved.

If members of the public have any news incidents to report, they can call, SMS or send a WhatsApp message to The Straits Times on 90-777-0-77.

Readers can also send a Facebook message to the paper via @TheStraitsTimes, or e-mail the paper at stnewsdesk@sph.com.sg