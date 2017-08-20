Readers get up close with Straits Times writers at SPH bazaar

SINGAPORE - When pre-school teacher Tay Chay Yim found out that Sunday Times columnist Ignatius Low would be meeting readers on Sunday (Aug 20), she knew she had to be there.

Ms Tay, 61, who began reading The Straits Times since she was in secondary school, said: "I have read the more serious and personal writings, but I prefer the columns about his personal life. I especially enjoyed the one he wrote on the disappearing Funan mall."

Ms Tay was first in line to receive an autographed copy of Mr Low's new book.

Titled Life Is A Mixtape, the book is a collection of more than 70 of Mr Low's best columns in the last decade.

They paint a picture of Mr Low as a boy growing up in the 1980s. He joined the paper in 1999 as a finance correspondent, and wrote his first column seven years later.

Said Mr Low: "For readers who have followed my columns over the years, I guess my book represents my memories of growing up, of old buildings and my observations of the city changing. They would know that I'm a sucker for heritage."

Mr Low, who is now head of media solutions at Singapore Press Holdings' integrated marketing division, left The Straits Times in 2016.

Readers also met other writers from the national broadsheet at the event, which was held at Plaza Singapura's front plaza on Sunday (Aug 20).

Among them was The Straits Times associate news editor Abdul Hafiz and Life! entertainment editor Andy Chen.

Mr Hafiz's anthology, Guilty As Charged: 25 Crimes That Have Shaken Singapore Since 1985 - looks back at the crimes that have left a mark in history.

Mr Chen's book The Swing Of Things is a children's tale featuring illustrations by professional artist Ye Ruoshi.

On Saturday (Aug 19), readers got to meet four other writers - Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan, Life! editor Tan Hsueh Yun, assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and SPH radio host Shan Wee.

Sunday's session was the second day of SPH's Colour My Palette, a bazaar with 40 stalls featuring artisan foods, merchandise and craft workshops.

Student Lee Ming Jie, 20, who was at the bazaar, said: "It's like a mini festival featuring some very delicious-looking street food. I love it."