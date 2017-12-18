Rare ray makes its debut in Singapore

One of the world's rarest rays - the ornate eagle ray - has made its debut at S.E.A. Aquarium in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS). The endangered species is the first of its kind to be featured in zoos and aquariums worldwide, said RWS and the aquarium in a statement. The ray is among the aquarium's latest attractions, which include the Argentine humphead, Mauritius triggerfish, honeycomb cowfish and bat ray. The ornate eagle ray (Aetomylaeus vespertilio) is a shy sea creature known for its distinct pattern of lines and rings on its back. Together with its whip-like tail, the ray can measure up to 5m, with a wing span of up to 240cm.