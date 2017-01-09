Rare photo from World War II

(From left) Group Captain Geoffrey Francis, Wing Commander McKay of Kent, Naval Lieutenant Commander R. A. Inskip and Japanese Commander T. Asano watching as Japanese Vice-Admiral Kogure signed the takeover document of RAF Seletar after the Japanese
(From left) Group Captain Geoffrey Francis, Wing Commander McKay of Kent, Naval Lieutenant Commander R. A. Inskip and Japanese Commander T. Asano watching as Japanese Vice-Admiral Kogure signed the takeover document of RAF Seletar after the Japanese surrender in 1945.PHOTO: AUSTRALIAN WAR MEMORIAL
Published
1 hour ago
Senior Law Correspondent
vijayan@sph.com.sg

Singapore's occupation by the Japanese during the war from 1942 to 1945 has been documented in numerous photographs and records.

Among others, the iconic picture of Japanese General Yamashita Tomoyuki, with clenched fist on the table, staring at his British counterpart Lieutenant-General Arthur Ernest Percival as he is about to surrender at the former Ford Motor factory in Bukit Timah in 1942, is writ large in memories of the war.

But a little-known rare photo taken at RAF Seletar at the war's end, which surfaced from the Australian War Memorial archives, shows the flip side - the Japanese capitulation in 1945.

The Japanese commanding officer of the base, Vice-Admiral Kogure, is seen signing the handover of the base to the British after the surrender in August 1945, a solemn historic moment published in The Seletar Spirit, a heritage book of the Seletar Country Club.

Present at the scene were Group Captain Geoffrey Francis and Naval Lieutenant Commander R. A. Inskip, as well as Japanese Commander T. Asano.

Another picture published in the book shows a ceremony where the RAF colours were hoisted at the airbase, with the Japanese former commander, among others , saluting the flag.

The two pictures in the book are believed to be published locally for the first time.

K.C. Vijayan

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 09, 2017, with the headline 'Rare photo from World War II'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Travel Agency goes the extra mile to protect personal data
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping