Rare photo from World War II

Singapore's occupation by the Japanese during the war from 1942 to 1945 has been documented in numerous photographs and records.

Among others, the iconic picture of Japanese General Yamashita Tomoyuki, with clenched fist on the table, staring at his British counterpart Lieutenant-General Arthur Ernest Percival as he is about to surrender at the former Ford Motor factory in Bukit Timah in 1942, is writ large in memories of the war.

But a little-known rare photo taken at RAF Seletar at the war's end, which surfaced from the Australian War Memorial archives, shows the flip side - the Japanese capitulation in 1945.

The Japanese commanding officer of the base, Vice-Admiral Kogure, is seen signing the handover of the base to the British after the surrender in August 1945, a solemn historic moment published in The Seletar Spirit, a heritage book of the Seletar Country Club.

Present at the scene were Group Captain Geoffrey Francis and Naval Lieutenant Commander R. A. Inskip, as well as Japanese Commander T. Asano.

Another picture published in the book shows a ceremony where the RAF colours were hoisted at the airbase, with the Japanese former commander, among others , saluting the flag.

The two pictures in the book are believed to be published locally for the first time.

