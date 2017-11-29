Ramen restaurant serves up a hearty treat

Digging into piping hot bowls of ramen for a hearty treat, 11 children and their family members enjoyed the goodwill of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) yesterday afternoon. The free meal by Ramen Keisuke Tori King, at 100, Tras Street, was for beneficiaries of the fund. It was also a celebratory gesture to mark the restaurant's fifth year in Singapore this month. The eatery is a longstanding supporter of the fund, which was formed in 2000 to help children from low-income families by giving them pocket money for school. The STSPMF has so far handed out more than $55 million to 150,000 children and youth. Yesterday, Keisuke Singapore chief executive officer and founder Keisuke Takeda presented a $10,000 cheque to the fund's general manager Tan Bee Heong.