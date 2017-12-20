Raising the bar for in-house counsel

A new competency framework to be launched today will gauge the skills of in-house lawyers and provide a path for them to improve their professional capabilities. The aim is to raise the standards of corporate or in-house counsel, whose ranks number around 2,000 here.

It was first mooted in 2016 and developed to give corporate counsel "a roadmap for personal development and career advancement", said Mr Wong Taur-Jiun, president of the Singapore Corporate Counsel Association (SCCA), which spearheaded the initiative.

Corporate counsel advise firms on regulatory compliance, prepare contracts and help with mergers and acquisitions. They have not been regulated under the Legal Profession Act, which means they were not required to meet industry standards or adhere to a code of conduct. There was also no mandatory requirement for them to undertake any form of continuing professional education to upgrade their skills.

Mr Wong told The Straits Times yesterday: "Singapore ought to have a system to ensure the professional and ethical standards of in-house lawyers. Standards offer a benchmark for skills and behaviour, help employers with their hiring. Standards also protect employees when they are asked to do something less than right."

The framework also included a beefed-up code of conduct for in-house counsel. The framework prescribes the various technical, business and future-ready skills required at three levels of seniority - junior, mid-level and top-level. This will tell professionals what competencies they need at their current level, and what they need to acquire to advance to the next stage.

The SCCA will curate and accredit courses in line with the framework. Corporate counsel who are SCCA members and have attended the requisite number of courses relevant to their level of seniority will get certification.

"In-house counsel can (then) go to their human resource or legal manager and suggest that this counts towards their performance appraisal," Mr Wong said.

"We've worked with associations in more than 10 countries to ensure that the desired behaviour is consistent with international standards.

"The competency... will be updated annually, as the requirement for skills will change over time."

Senior Minister of State for Law Indranee Rajah said in March that the Ministry of Law will explore if the framework should be made mandatory.

Responding to The Straits Times' queries yesterday, the ministry said: "Many companies set up their global or regional headquarters in Singapore and site their in-house legal teams here. SCCA's new competency framework is a good industry-led initiative to raise professional standards and better serve the needs of businesses. We will monitor its adoption."

Mr James Wong, founder of Singapore law firm Lex Advocatus, noted that the in-house legal function can become an integral part within small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) if the framework is recognised by the Ministry of Law.

"Such recognition of legal counsels is already evident in American corporations, which promote their general counsels to senior executives," he noted.

"Unlike private practice where the lawyer's productivity is measured by billable hours, the contribution of the in-house counsel is often easy to overlook and may be difficult to quantify.

"The framework would enable the in-house counsel to progress within the organisation, becoming a business or functional leader."