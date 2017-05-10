Rail fan's room is a 'train city'

Mr Isaac Nathaniel D'Souza, 19, has been mad about trains since the age of three. So it seems apt that he not only hand-painted and decorated his room to be a "train city" - a labour of love taking two years - but that he also works in the sector he
Mr Isaac Nathaniel D'Souza, 19, has been mad about trains since the age of three. So it seems apt that he not only hand-painted and decorated his room to be a "train city" - a labour of love taking two years - but that he also works in the sector he is passionate about. As one of the youngest service ambassadors for SMRT, he does crowd control and attends to customer queries and feedback. The ardent railway fan hopes to share his passion with more people, as well as open a railway cafe where customers can enjoy their desserts while watching trains go past.

