Qantas to return to Changi for stopovers

Published
52 min ago

Qantas will return to Changi Airport from March 25 - five years after moving to Dubai as a stopover for its Australia-Europe flights.

The Australian airline said yesterday it will renew its daily Sydney-London service via Singapore, and bump up the number of Melbourne-Singapore flights.

"Customers in Singapore will have a greater choice of services, aircraft and cabins, with first and premium economy available on the A-380 between Singapore and London as well as on the Singapore-Sydney and Singapore-Melbourne services," Qantas' chief executive officer Alan Joyce said.

Since April 2013, the airline has operated its Sydney-London and Melbourne-London services via Dubai, as part of an alliance with Emirates. Before that, both flights stopped in Singapore first.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 01, 2017, with the headline 'Qantas to return to Changi for stopovers'. Print Edition | Subscribe
