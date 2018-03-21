Public feedback sought on wage, employment issues

SINGAPORE - The National Wages Council is seeking public feedback on wage and employment-related issues, ahead of the development of annual guidelines on these matters.

The council, which is made up of employer, employee and government representatives, will convene in April and May to develop the guidelines. It is chaired this year by Mr Peter Seah Lim Huat, who is chairman of DBS Bank.

In its deliberations on wage recommendations, the council considers factors such as Singapore's economic performance and the domestic and global economic outlook, it said on Wednesday (March 21).

It also takes into account Singapore's economic competitiveness, labour market conditions, inflation and productivity growth.

The public is encouraged to share its views on what should be included in the annual wage recommendations, as well as on other employment-related issues.

Feedback received by April 11 will be considered by the council in its deliberations, it said.

Feedback can be directed to its secretariat at nwc_secretariat@mom.gov.sg. It can also be mailed to:

National Wages Council

c/o Manpower Planning and Policy Division

18, Havelock Road

#07-01

Singapore 059764