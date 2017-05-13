Public assemblies without permit are illegal, says police ahead of planned Singapore events in support of Ahok

SINGAPORE - Public assemblies without a police permit are illegal in Singapore, the police has said in advance of planned gatherings in support of jailed Jakarta Governor Ahok.

Police said on Saturday (May 13) it is aware of plans to hold events in support of Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, at the Speakers' Corner and in other locations in Singapore.

It reminded the public that "organising or participating in a public assembly without a Police permit is illegal in Singapore".

At the Speakers' Corner, only Singapore citizens and permanent residents are allowed to participate in assemblies that do not have a permit, subject to the conditions in the Speakers' Corner rules.

"Organisers of such events have a responsibility to take appropriate measures to ensure that our laws are complied with," police said in the statement.

Foreigners visiting or living in Singapore should not "import the politics of their own countries" here.

"Those who break the law will be dealt with firmly, and this may include termination of visas or work passes where applicable," police warned.

The ethnic-Chinese Christian governor was jailed for two years on Tuesday for blasphemy over comments he made about Islam in a speech to constituents last year.