PUB seeks supplier for smart shower devices

National water agency PUB is seeking proposals for the supply of smart shower devices for 10,000 new homes.

The devices will track in real time the amount of water used during a shower. A study PUB conducted with the National University of Singapore showed one could save up to 5 litres of water a day with such devices.

"The successful use of such devices can potentially help households save about 3 per cent of their monthly water bill," PUB said in a press statement yesterday.

PUB said it also hopes to tap innovative ideas from the industry to improve the features of existing smart shower devices in the market.

These include exploring alternative ways of providing real-time feedback on water consumption. The agency also wants to find ways to link the device with smartphones, tablets and laptops, so users can download the data on water consumption to their gadgets and monitor it over time. The request for proposal will be launched today and close at the end of next month. The Smart Shower programme is to start next year.

"Showering typically comprises 29 per cent of a household's monthly water consumption. There is great potential to achieve substantial savings if we can change the user's behaviour during his or her shower time," said Mr Michael Toh, PUB's director of water supply (network).

This is one of the two initiatives announced last month by the Government to help Singaporeans reduce water usage. The other involves replacing non-water-efficient toilet bowls in old Housing Board flats.

Chew Hui Min