PUB issues stop work order after firm damages water main in Tampines on Friday

SINGAPORE - Water agency PUB has issued a stop work notice to Hexacon Construction which damaged a water main in Tampines on Friday morning (Nov 5).

The 300mm diameter pipe was dislodged by ongoing construction work at the junction of Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Central 2 to put up an overhead pedestrian bridge.

This led to the disruption to water supply at the nearby bus interchange and Eastlink Mall foodcourt.

In a statement on Sunday, PUB said investigations found that the company had not made the necessary submissions prior to the start of work, as stipulated by law.

While all other work has to stop, the company has to continue implementation works "to restitute protection measures to the water pipes, until clearance is granted", added PUB.

During the incident, temporary water supply was provided to the bus interchange and foodcourt, with PUB on-site with a water wagon and water bags.

By 4.15pm the same day, the agency said it had carried out valve operations to draw water from other unaffected pipes, normalising the water supply.

In its latest statement, PUB added that the company is required to "submit immediately" a report of construction survey; a method statement detailing how the construction work is proposed to be carried out, an impact assessment report on the water supply system; and recommended protection and rectification measures.

Failure to stop work with immediate effect is an offence under the Public Utilities (Protection Of Water Pipes Infrastructure) Regulations, noted PUB.

This carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine not exceeding $250 for every day or part of the day during which the offence continues after conviction.