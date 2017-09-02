PUB deploys water wagons to Maysprings condo after faulty pump motor leaves 600 units high and dry

SINGAPORE - Residents at more than 600 units at a condominium in Bukit Panjang were left without water on Friday (Sept 1) night, with water agency PUB deploying water wagons in the meantime.

Maysprings Condominium resident Brian Leonal, who has lived at the Petir Road condo for two and a half years, told The Straits Times that he realised there was no water from the taps at about 8pm on Friday.

"I spoke to the security guard and he said it was the entire condo," said the 26-year-old. "I went to my friend's house yesterday to shower."

Mr Leonal, who works in the information services industry, said there was a trickling from the taps on Saturday morning, but the water flow had not yet returned to normal.

"There is water at the clubhouse, but the queue is really long," he said.

Fellow resident Cat Lam Beishan wrote on Facebook at 8.58am on Saturday that a PUB truck was stationed behind the clubhouse, and also posted a photo of the wagon.

"No more plastic bags so please bring your own containers or bottles," she wrote. "New truck with bags coming at 10am plus, will have plastic bags then."

An administrative assistant at the condo management office told ST on Saturday that the outage occurred around 8pm on Friday.

"It's the pump motor, we are replacing a new one," she said. "It affects all the residents in the 600-plus units."

She said water supply should be restored by Saturday afternoon but did not specify the time.

A letter was issued to residents on Saturday, saying: "We have identified the fault and will replace the water pump motor. The rectification works are expected to complete by late afternoon today."

It advised residents to collect water either from the carpark, clubhouse or the PUB water wagon located at Deck A.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused as we work towards restoring water supply to your unit," said the letter.



The condo on Saturday issued a letter to its residents. PHOTO: BRIAN LEONAL



A PUB spokesman told ST that the water agency received five calls from Mayspring condo residents saying they had no water.

"We understand from the condo management that there was a pump failure and they are currently rectifying the fault," said the spokesman. "PUB is assisting and have stationed one water wagon and two mobile water distribution points there since 11.30pm last evening to provide temporary water supply for customers."

PUB advises residents with water supply issues to contact their town councils for those in Housing Board estates, or condo management.

They can also contact PUB at 1800-CALL PUB (1800-2255-782).

Additional reporting by Tan Tam Mei