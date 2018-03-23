Puan Noor Aishah to be inducted into Singapore Women's Hall of Fame

SINGAPORE - Puan Noor Aishah, the wife of Singapore's first President Yusof Ishak, will be inducted into the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame.

The 84-year-old - whom Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong described in 2017 at the launch of her biography as having "touched the lives of many with her quiet determination, humility and charm" - will be presented with the Flame, the trophy of the Singapore Women's Hall of Fame, by President Halimah Yacob.

The Hall of Fame was launched by the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO) in 2014 to recognise and celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in Singapore.

Madam Halimah, the council's patron, was herself among the first group of women inducted to the Hall of Fame when it was launched.

Puan Noor Aishah will be joined by 11 other women who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday (March 24). They include Ms Claire Chiang, co-founder of luxury resort company Banyan Tree Holdings, and late biomedical scientist Miranda Yap, the first woman to win Singapore's highest science and technology honour, the President's Science and Technology Medal.

"Sharing the stories of our outstanding women will help to give our youth role models of strong and successful women, and inspire them to live their lives fully, to develop their passions and to follow their dreams," said Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh, who chairs the Hall of Fame selection panel.

"All the 12 women being inducted this year have very inspiring stories, and we are delighted to have them join the 140 women already in the Hall of Fame."

The induction ceremony and gala dinner is held in March every year by the SCWO in conjunction with International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.