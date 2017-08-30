PTC starts annual fare adjustment exercise, with adjustment quantum of -5.4 per cent

SINGAPORE - The Public Transport Council (PTC) started its annual fare review exercise on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Train operators may submit their fare applications to PTC for consideration by Sept 29.

PTC will be guided by the existing fare adjustment formula, which is valid until the end of this year's exercise. Based on the formula, the fare adjustment quantum, which are guidelines for the change of fares, is -3.9 per cent.

With a carry-over quantum of -1.5 per cent from last year's exercise, the combined fare adjustment quantum to be considered for this year's exercise is -5.4 per cent.

In last year's exercise, PTC granted an overall 4.2 per cent fare reduction, which translates into reductions of 1 to 27 cents for card fares. Last year's maximum allowable fare adjustment quantum was -5.7 per cent.

PTC will announce its decision on the fare adjustment quantum in the last quarter of this year.

"PTC will strike a balance between keeping our public transport fares affordable and ensuring the long-term viability of the public transport system," said the council in a statement on Wednesday.