PSC chief tops National Day Awards list

Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Eddie Teo, 70, topped the the National Day Awards list this year. He was given one of Singapore's highest honours - the Order of Nila Utama (First Class).

Former ambassador to Japan Chin Siat Yoon and Singapore Management University board of trustees chairman Ho Kwon Ping were awarded the Distinguished Service Order.

A total of 4,323 individuals, including public servants, community and grassroots leaders and educators, received National Day honours this year. The awards are given out every year to recognise individuals for their contributions to the nation.