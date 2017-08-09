PSC chief tops National Day Awards list

Published
1 hour ago

Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Eddie Teo, 70, topped the the National Day Awards list this year. He was given one of Singapore's highest honours - the Order of Nila Utama (First Class).

Former ambassador to Japan Chin Siat Yoon and Singapore Management University board of trustees chairman Ho Kwon Ping were awarded the Distinguished Service Order.

A total of 4,323 individuals, including public servants, community and grassroots leaders and educators, received National Day honours this year. The awards are given out every year to recognise individuals for their contributions to the nation.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS, HOME 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2017, with the headline 'PSC chief tops National Day Awards list'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

5 hacks to improve the performance of your car’s engine
Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first