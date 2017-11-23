Prototypes developed by ST Dynamics and TUM Create help lighten the load of airport cargo workers

SINGAPORE - It will definitely take some of the weight off air cargo workers' shoulders. Robot machinery, that is.

Two prototypes, one developed by Singapore Technologies Dynamics (ST Dynamics) and the other by TUM Create, will go some way towards reducing their workload.

The ST Dynamics prototype uses a 3D-scanning system to assess the size and weight of the cargo. An automated forklift then moves the load and places it in the most convenient space. This is done using a software that assesses where to place the cargo.

TUM Create's prototype, Speedcargo, uses a 3D camera to take a snapshot of the properties of the cargo. An artificial intelligence software plans the placing of cargo and a robotic arm completes the placement with high precision.

Mr Paul Tan, vice-president of Technology Development at ST Dynamics, described the prototypes as game changers for modern airports and their cargo handling process, which currently requires 40 per cent manpower.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said the prototypes help reduce workers' load by 30 per cent and use storage space more efficiently by 4 per cent. However, in terms of buildup time, or the time taken to stack the cargo, they fall behind workers by eight minutes.

The two companies were selected as finalists from among 13 proposals and given a $4 million grant each to develop their prototypes for the second Aviation Challenge. The winning team came from ST Dynamics and received a cash prize of $300,000.

Two ground-handling firms, Sats and dnata, have expressed interest in further developing ST Dynamics' prototype, which was designed in partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries.

The CAAS hopes to see both companies' prototypes developed further for use at Changi Airport in collaboration with interested companies.

Mr Kevin Shum, director-general of CAAS, said: "The solutions are cutting edge. They have the potential to transform the cargo handling process - benefiting airlines, ground handlers and workers."

Said Dr Suraj Nair, project leader of technology, development and commercialisation at TUM Create: "With this success, Singapore can lead the competition in logistics and develop high-tech artificial intelligence solutions far beyond the original target markets."