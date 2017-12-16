Property group Hiap Hoe presents $20K cheque to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

Eight-year-old Yusrizqi Laziqriy, one of the beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, take part in the game.
Eight-month-old Sofea Erica receives guidance from her aunt Dafinah during a game.
SINGAPORE - Property group Hiap Hoe has presented a $20,000 cheque to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

Its chief executive officer, Mr Teo Ho Beng, handed it over the fund's general manager, Ms Tan Bee Heong, at the SuperBowl Charity Tournament on Saturday (Dec 16).

The event took place at the SuperBowl Mount Faber in Telok Blangah Way.

The amount was raised from the registration fees of corporate clients.

Thirty-five beneficiaries of the fund and their family members were also invited to take part in the event.

