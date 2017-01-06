Product safety advisory issued on Electrolux's glass gas cooker hob after reports of glass shattering and small explosions

SINGAPORE - Following reports of glass shattering and small explosions, consumers are advised to stop using Electrolux's glass gas cooker hob model numbers EGT9637CKP, EGT7637EGP, EGT7637CKP and EGT7627CKP that run on town gas, said Spring Singapore on Friday (Jan 6).

The incidents happened when the affected glass gas cooker hobs, sold from 2014 to 2016, were in use.

"In one case, it resulted in a user being scalded as a result of this incident."

That particular matter is currently being investigated by Spring.

"Consumers are advised to stop using the affected models supplied by Electrolux S.E.A Pte Ltd with immediate effect."