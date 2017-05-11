Private sector to help identify and nurture tech start-ups with strong potential

SINGAPORE - The private sector is chipping in to help the Singapore government identify technopreneurs and tech start-ups that can contribute to the country's future growth.

Seventeen companies will formally mentor start-ups in areas such as artificial intelligence, cyber security and digital health, and match them with the right Government funding programmes.

The 17 accredited mentor partners (AMPs) include Singapore-based investment firm Focustech Ventures; The FinLab, a venture capital firm and joint venture between UOB and a unit of the National Research Foundation; and Israeli-based incubator Trendlines Medical Singapore, Spring Singapore announced yesterday (May 11).

They will identify and recommend start-ups with unique tech ideas and viable business models to Spring Singapore for possible funding. Start-ups are advised to contact the AMPs too at www.startupsg.net.

Mr Edwin Chow, Spring Singapore group director of Industry & Enterprise, said that the Singapore Government wants to send a signal that there is "no wrong door" when it comes to getting help.

"We want to move away from an agency-centric way of providing help and funding to start-ups," said Mr Chow.

The announcement follows efforts to streamline the administration of all funding schemes under one umbrella, dubbed Startup SG.

It has a five-year budget of $220 million for equity in deep-tech firms and to provide grants to first-time entrepreneurs.

Startup SG was first unveiled in March in Parliament with Spring Singapore as its administrator.

Mr Chow said the "whole of government" approach is in line with recommendations by the Committee on the Future Economy, released in February, to involve the private sector in identifying and grooming tech start-ups to secure Singapore's future economic growth.

Startup SG is part of plans to grow the number of high-potential start-ups with operations in Singapore to 8,000 in 2025, from the current 4,800. The current batch includes ride-matching service provider Grab and e-tailer Lazada.