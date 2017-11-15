Private room access for family members of prisoners awaiting judicial execution

SINGAPORE - Family members of prisoners awaiting capital punishment can access a private room at the Prison Link Centre (Changi) from Wednesday (Nov 15), the Singapore Prison Service announced in a press release.

They can use the room from the eve of their loved ones' judicial execution if they wish.

There will be trained counsellors from the prison service to provide emotional support and assistance to the family members.

"The private room complements existing measures that the Singapore Prison Service has put in place to support family members of prisoners awaiting capital punishment," the agency said.