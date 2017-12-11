President's Star Charity raises over $7.6m

Star power was out in full force last night, raising $7.66 million for charity through musical performances by home-grown and international artists.

Making her debut in the President's Star Charity, now in its 24th year, was President Halimah Yacob, who, in her speech, stressed the importance of the entire community coming together to help the underprivileged. "All of us can play a part in helping the underprivileged amongst us," Madam Halimah said.

The show's proceeds will go to the 52 charities supported by the President's Challenge this year.

Hosted by Gurmit Singh, Glenda Chong, Paul Foster and Kimberly Wang, this year's show featured Canadian singer Daniel Powter.

The public can still pledge donations of $5, $20 and $100 by telephone, or of any amount online or through Singtel's Dash app, until midnight on Dec 16.