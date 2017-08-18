Presidential Council for Religious Harmony starts new three-year term on Sept 15

SINGAPORE - The Presidential Council for Religious Harmony will start a new three-year term from Sept 15, with a new chairman and four newly appointed members.

Chairman of the Public Service Commission Eddie Teo will chair the council, which was set up under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

Appointed by President Tony Tan, it advises the Minister for Home Affairs on matters affecting the maintenance of religious harmony in Singapore.

The four newly appointed members are:

- Mr M Rajaram (Hinduism), past President of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and term trustee of the Singapore Indian Development Association;

- Bishop Emeritus Wee Boon Hup (Protestant Christianity), past President of the National Council of Churches of Singapore;

- Ms Juthika Ramanathan (layperson member), chief executive of the Office of the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court;

- Prof Lily Kong (layperson member), Provost and Lee Kong Chian Chair Professor of Social Sciences at Singapore Management University.

Five other members have also been reappointed:

- Venerable Seck Kwang Phing (Buddhism), President of the Singapore Buddhist Federation

- His Grace Archbishop William Goh (Roman Catholicism), Archbishop of the Catholic Church in Singapore

- Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram (Islam), Mufti of Singapore

- Mr Surjit Singh (Sikhism), past Chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board

- Associate Professor Lee Cheuk Yin (Taoism), Academic Adviser to the Taoist Federation and Taoist Mission.