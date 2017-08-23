President Tony Tan says a warm thank you to staff at Istana appreciation dinner

SINGAPORE - Waxing lyrical, President Tony Tan Keng Yam on Wednesday (Aug 23) likened his staff to master musicians who, when they come together, create a "magical symphony".

"The result is nothing short of being stunning and elegant," he said at a dinner to thank them, their family members and others who enabled him and his wife Mary to put Singapore's best face forward in Singapore and abroad.

He especially appreciated their attention to details.

Said Dr Tan, whose six-year term ends on Aug 31: "All of you are masters of your own craft. You have an intimate understanding of your responsibilities and have a great sense of pride in the work that you do.

"And when we put all of these individual parts together, it is like musical notes coming together to form a magical symphony. The result is nothing short of being stunning and elegant."

Their views, he added, kept him up to date on goings-on in Singapore and around the world.

This helped him carry out more effectively his presidential role at home and abroad.

It includes being a unifying figure for Singaporeans, a custodian of the national reserves and the integrity of the public service, as well as the nation's chief diplomat.

"Whether it was a proposal on reserves management, a briefing on a ceremonial procedure or a new project to generate greater awareness of the Istana, you have given me many perspectives and food for thought," he said.

"Very often, your views helped me better crystallise my thoughts and refine my ideas."

The dinner he hosted with his wife was held in the banquet hall of the Istana.

Among the 190 guests included staff and former staff of the President's Office, Singapore Police Force Security Command, National Parks Board, President's Challenge Secretariat and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Protocol Directorate.

Dr Tan also thanked them for their efforts in the SG50 celebrations in 2015, when many events were hosted at the Istana and several commemorative initiatives like the Istana Spice Garden were launched.

Dr Tan, who was sworn in on Sept 1, 2011, will end his term next Thursday.

The chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, Mr J. Y. Pillay, will be Acting President until the new President is sworn in after next month's election.

Dr Tan told his guests: "As my wife and I bid farewell to you next week, we wish you all the best. We will always remember fondly your dedication and sense of pride when you performed your roles.