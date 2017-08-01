President Tony Tan and wife Mary celebrate 53 years of marital bliss

SINGAPORE - Love is in the air, with President Tony Tan and his wife Mary celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 1), Dr Tan expressed his affection for his wife as the couple marked the special day.

"Mary, I would like to thank you for your love and companionship over the years," he said.

He thanked for her "support and encouragement" in the various milestones of both his family life and career.

The president also wrote that during his term in office, Mrs Tan has "faithfully been by my side" be it while meeting with foreign dignitaries, or Singaporeans from all walks of life.

"Our marriage has been a fulfilling one, and I look forward to more years ahead with you."