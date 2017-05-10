President Tan, PM Lee congratulate Republic of Korea President Moon Jae In: MFA

President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Republic of Korea President Moon Jae In to congratulate him on winning the election on May 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday (May 10).

Here is the text of their letters:

Letter from President Tony Tan Keng Yam to Republic of Korea President Moon Jae In

Your Excellency,



Please accept my congratulations on your election as President of the Republic of Korea.



Relations between Singapore and the Republic of Korea are warm and substantive, underpinned by strong economic cooperation and close people-to-people links. Our two countries have close collaborations in many areas. Singapore and the Republic of Korea share similar views on many important issues in the region and internationally. Our two countries have benefited from these close ties as we work to deepen our cooperation in the bilateral context as well as at multilateral fora. I am confident that the partnership between Singapore and the Republic of Korea will continue to strengthen under your leadership.



I wish you every success in uniting the Korean people at this critical juncture. I look forward to your early visit to Singapore at a mutually-convenient time.



Yours sincerely,



TONY TAN KENG YAM

Letter from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Republic of Korea President Moon Jae In

Your Excellency,



Congratulations on your victory in the Presidential election on 9 May 2017. Your election reflects the confidence of the people of the Republic of Korea in your leadership and vision for the country.



Singapore and the Republic of Korea enjoy close and multi-faceted cooperation, anchored by substantial economic links and warm people-to-people ties. Our two countries face similar developmental challenges, including ageing populations and the need to restructure our economies. We also share similar views on regional and international issues, including the importance of a peaceful and nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and an open international trading system. I look forward to working with you to further broaden and deepen our bilateral relationship, as well as strengthen the partnership between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea.

I wish you every success in your new appointment. I look forward to seeing you soon.



Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG