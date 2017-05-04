President hosts annual reception for diplomats

Sudan's Ambassador to Singapore Abdulrahim Alsiddig being welcomed by President Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife Mary at the President's Annual Diplomatic Reception at the Istana yesterday. The reception, which was also attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, is held for the heads of diplomatic and consular missions, and representatives of international organisations, and their spouses. The tradition was started in 1985 by former president Wee Kim Wee as a gesture of thanks to the ambassadors, high commissioners and heads of international organisations who have contributed to Singapore's progress.