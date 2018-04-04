President Halimah Yacob and PM Lee Hsien Loong send congratulatory letters to Myanmar President

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Mr Win Myint to convey their congratulations on his election as President of Myanmar, according to a press statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday (April 4).

In her congratulatory letter on Monday (April 2), President Halimah noted that Singapore and Myanmar enjoy excellent bilateral relations, which span trade and investment, finance, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Both countries also celebrated the flourishing ties of 50 years of bilateral relations in 2016.

She fondly recalled her first meeting with Mr Win Myint at the 37th Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly hosted by Myanmar on Sept 30, 2016, when she was then-Speaker of Parliament.

She said in the letter that she is confident both countries will continue to strengthen the ties in the years ahead.

PM Lee, in his letter to President U Win Myint on Monday, also noted the longstanding and warm relations between Singapore and Myanmar.

"I look forward to the further strengthening of our multi-faceted bilateral relations, and our continuing cooperation in Asean to advance our common interests," he said.

"I wish you good health and success in all your endeavours," he added.