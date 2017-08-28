President graces hospice's fund-raising event

President Tony Tan Keng Yam presenting a cheque for $1,050,000 to Dover Park Hospice, the total amount raised at the hospice's Sunflower Gala Ball 25th anniversary event yesterday. To his right is Ms Joy Tan, co-chairman of the fund-raising committee, and on his left is Dover Park Hospice chairman Lionel Lee, followed by Dr June Goh, who is also co-chairman of the fund-raising committee. The event was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia. The hospice was established in 1992 as Singapore's first purpose-built, secular inpatient hospice, providing quality hospice and palliative care to terminally-ill patients. Over the last 25 years, it has provided care to more than 11,000 patients and their families. The institution plans to double its capacity for taking in patients, expand its home-care services, and start a daycare centre when it moves to the Integrated Care Hub in Novena in 2022.