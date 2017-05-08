Pre-Vesak Day event draws 5,000

Around 5,000 people lined up along Hougang Stadium's running track yesterday evening, not to exercise but to pay homage to Buddha in a pre-Vesak Day event organised by Fu Hui Buddhist Cultural Centre.

Devotees took three steps, knelt and bowed deeply with their palms up and foreheads touching the ground.

They were led by Mr Khaw Boon Wan, Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport, and his wife Jean.

Organisers said the act of homage demonstrates "sincere repentance, aspiration for purification and spiritual progress, as well as prayers for peace and happiness of all people".

Mr Khaw also lit a torch to launch the Peace Homage ceremony.

Vesak Day, which marks the birth, death and enlightenment of Buddha, falls on Wednesday.

Melody Zaccheus

VIDEO:

Paying homage to Buddha http://str.sg/42vD