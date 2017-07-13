Power trip causes services on North-South, East-West MRT lines to be affected late Wednesday night

SINGAPORE - A power trip caused the disruption to train services late on Wednesday night, SMRT said on Thursday (July 13).

Mr Patrick Nathan, vice-president for corporate communications at SMRT, said there was a power trip in the western sector of the North-South and East-West lines which was traced to the Tuas depot intake station.

The Tuas depot intake station supplies power to Tuas Depot, the East-West Line from Tuas Link to Jurong East stations, as well as the North-South Line from Jurong East to Kranji stations, he added.

As a result, trains travelling within the affected sectors on the network came to a halt, while some stations experienced momentary loss of electricity supply.

The Bukit Panjang LRT network was also affected as it draws power from Choa Chu Kang station.

In a tweet around midnight, SMRT said that there were no train services between Jurong East and Kranji on the North-South Line, as well as between Queenstown and Tuas Link on the East-West Line. It added that free regular bus services were available.

At Choa Chu Kang station, SMRT staff were seen marshalling commuters onto buses.

Mr Danny Toh, 39, who is self-employed, was on his way home from Kranji to Bukit Gombak when the disruption took place. "I think some commuters were frustrated over the whole thing," he said. "Many were probably tired from a day at work and just wanted to get home."

Train services along the East-West Line as well as the Bukit Panjang LRT network were progressively restored past midnight, while train services on the North-South Line from Jurong East to Choa Chu Kang remained closed till the end of service.

Train services ran regularly on Thursday morning.

Mr Nathan said: "While our power engineers responded immediately to the incident, service recovery measures were taken, including the activation of power supply from the Buona Vista Intake Station to restore power to parts of the North-South and East-West lines, and the provision of free regular bus and bridging bus services."

Investigations into what caused the power trip are still being carried out.