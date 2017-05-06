Police van knocks down woman at Havelock Road

SINGAPORE - A woman in her 30s was knocked over by a police van along Havelock Road earlier this week.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the accident on Thursday (May 4) night and did not want to be taken to the hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times on Saturday (May 6).

A contributor told citizen journalism site Stomp in a report on Saturday that he had been nearby when he heard a woman scream.

He went to look and saw that a police van had knocked down a female pedestrian.

SCDF told ST that it was alerted to the incident at the junction of Havelock Road and Kim Seng Road at about 11.20pm and dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

"A woman in her 30s was assessed with minor injuries. She refused conveyance to hospital," said SCDF.

The police confirmed with ST on Saturday that an accident involving a police van and a pedestrian had occurred at the junction that night.

Police investigations are ongoing.