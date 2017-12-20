Police to deploy crowd control measures for Christmas in busy areas, ICA to step up security at checkpoints

SINGAPORE - Crowd control measures will be deployed on Christmas and Christmas Eve in areas where large numbers of people are expected, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 20).

These areas include shopping belt Orchard Road, nightlife hub Clarke Quay and tourist hotspot Gardens by the Bay.

Police officers, auxiliary police officers and security officers will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of the public.

Officers from the Protective Security Command, Emergency Response Teams and the Special Operations Command will also be out on patrols.

The police advised the public to cooperate with security personnel when asked to offer their bags and personal items for checks.

Members of the public are also advised to be vigilant against molesters.

There were previous incidents where culprits sprayed foam into the eyes of their victims before molesting them.

The police also reminded the public to be considerate and avoid engaging in activities that may annoy or compromise the safety of others.

Those who commit crime or are public nuisances will be dealt with by the police.

Crowd control barricades and direction signs will be put up in crowded areas to facilitate safe and orderly dispersal.

The police reminded the public of their critical role to play in ensuring safety and security and asked that they remain vigilant against crime.

At the same time, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will be stepping up its security checks and patrols at Singapore's air, land and sea checkpoints during the festive period.

ICA said in a statement on Wednesday that more time will be needed for immigration clearance and advised travellers to factor this in their journeys.

There will be enhanced checks on vehicles at the land checkpoints, with officers checking car bonnets and car boots.

ICA advised motorists to check the traffic situation through the Land Transport Authority's One Motoring website before beginning their journeys.

Those using the air and sea checkpoints should also cater sufficient time for security checks.