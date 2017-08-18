Police sealed off Raffles City mall area for an hour on Thursday after unattended bag found at taxi stand

SINGAPORE - The taxi stand at Raffles City Shopping Centre was sealed off for about an hour on Thursday (Aug 17) evening after police were alerted to an unattended bag left there.

It was later found to contain baby clothes.

A group of about 10 customers and employees at a nearby cafe were told to disperse while investigations were ongoing, Shin Min Daily News said in report on Friday.

A black backpack was found on a seat at the taxi stand, and a passer-by made a police report, Shin Min reported.

The police told The Straits Times that they were alerted to a case of an unattended bag at 252 North Bridge Road at 4.27pm on Thursday.

"The police conducted checks and established that the bag contained baby clothing," said the police spokesman. "The owner of the bag was subsequently located and no further police assistance was required."

ST understands that the area was sealed off for about an hour. The taxi stand resumed normal operations by 6pm, Raffles City Singapore general manager Margaret Khoo told ST.

"We confirm that the police responded to a case of unattended bag at a taxi stand outside our mall yesterday afternoon," she said.

"The safety and well-being of our shoppers, tenants and staff are of utmost importance to us. We have in place security procedures and systems, which are reviewed on a regular basis in consultation with the relevant authorities to ensure that they remain relevant, adequate and ready to respond."