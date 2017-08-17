Police report made against man offering to modify car decals of private-hire drivers

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority has lodged a police report against a Carousell user offering to modify decals used by private-hire drivers so they can be removed.

The Carousell user dd740 had put up his listing on July 11, 10 days after the requirement to put up the decal kicked in, reported Today newspaper on Wednesday (Aug 16).

For $30, dd740 offered to modify the decal so that it could be removed without showing signs of being tampered with.

The 14cm by 10cm plastic decal display - about twice the size of a road tax disc - must be stuck on the front and rear windscreens of private-hire vehicles.

The decal is tamper-evident, it is supposed to show the word "void" if it has been removed and reattached.

The man claimed on the post that he could let drivers "remove and paste back easily" without showing the "void" word.

The post has since been taken down but the seller can still be found on the marketplace app. His other active listings offer renovation services and consultation services for fengshui, and for wooing former boyfriends and girlfriends.

As of June 24, about 27,000 private-hire cars had been affixed with the tamper-evident decals. They are meant to allow commuters to easily identify registered cars and facilitate ground enforcement against offences such as unregistered cars providing chauffeured services or private-hire cars picking up passengers by street hail.

An LTA spokesman said that the tamper-evident decals should be affixed or replaced only at LTA's appointed centres.

LTA added that failure to affix or display these decals, or any form of tampering, defacement, altering, covering, or obscuring of the decals are offences under the Road Traffic Act.

First-time offenders face a fine of up to $1,000, or a jail term not exceeding three months or both, while repeat offenders face a fine not exceeding $2,000 or a jail term not exceeding six months, or both.

Private Hire Car Driver's Vocational Licence holders may have their licences revoked.

Forging the decal would also be an offence under the Road Traffic Act. Offenders may a fine of up to $5,000, or a jail term not exceeding 12 months, or both.