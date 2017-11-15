Police report lodged over men performing dangerous stunts atop Esplanade Outdoor Theatre

SINGAPORE - The Esplanade has lodged a police report after several men were spotted performing dangerous stunts on top of its outdoor theatre.

At least three men - who appeared to be tourists - were seen in a Facebook video posted on Tuesday (Nov 14) scaling the theatre's structure.

They then jump, slide and balance precariously on the structure's beams.

The video also shows them jumping across a sizeable gap between two flyovers located near the Esplanade as a crowd of onlookers film them from below.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on Tuesday evening, The Esplanade's head of operational support services Ravi Sivalingam said: "We are aware of this incident at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre. We take such incidents very seriously and have made a police report.

"We are investigating the incident together with the police and are not able to comment further."

ST understands that the incident took place on Nov 2 and has contacted the police for comment.

The theatre is located on a 300m-long stretch of the waterfront along Marina Bay and can seat up to 450 people.

In September, a police report was also lodged over a similar incident, after a video of parkour enthusiasts scaling the glass roof of Simei's East Point Mall was posted online.

The group of young people were seen performing various stunts, including climbing onto the glass dome roof and walking on top of the railings of a Pan-Island Expressway flyover.