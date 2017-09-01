Police probing mischief case after passenger 'sprays fire extinguisher' inside taxi

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was given an unpleasant surprise, as a passenger allegedly sprayed a fire extinguisher in his vehicle on Thursday (Aug 31) evening.

Mr Danny Koh, 38, had picked up the two men from a bus stop outside Marina Bay Sands. Oone of them was dressed in a white shirt and a pair of pants, while the other was wearing a black T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

They asked to be taken to Arab Street. It was when they were driving off that he noticed that the men, who were seated in the backseat, had a fire extinguisher with them.

Mr Koh did not think too much of it as he thought they were possibly just transporting it.

However when they reached Arab Street, as the man in white was paying the $11.35 fare, the man in black purportedly sprayed the fire extinguisher. After the fare was paid, Mr Koh said the man sprayed again.

"I was shocked. The whole cab was filled with the smoke (fire extinguisher particles) and everything was white," he said.

The two men then walked away, but Mr Koh pursued them. He took photos and videos of them, and called the police.

They had fled the scene by the time the police arrived.

The police said it was alerted to a dispute along Arab Street at 7.52pm on Thursday night, and established upon arrival that it was a case of mischief. It is looking into the matter.

Mr Koh said that he cleaned up the mess on his own, but has since sent the vehicle to his company's workshop.

"Even after cleaning, it (the vehicle) is a total mess. It is not fit for passengers to take. It feels sandy with particles everywhere."

He also hopes that the men will be identified, and that justice will be served.