Police NSman who allegedly submitted false pay claims to be charged with attempted cheating

Published
1 hour ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old national serviceman serving in the Singapore Police Force will be charged with submitting fraudulent make-up pay claims to the force, the police said on Monday (April 2).

He allegedly submitted claims for attending in-camp-training (ICT), even though he did not complete his ICT.

The NSman also allegedly falsely claimed that he was employed by a company during the period of his ICT, when he was no longer employed by the firm.

The police discovered this on Nov 9 last year.

If found guilty of attempted cheating, the suspect may be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined.

The police said they will not hesitate to take action against anyone who wilfully submits false claims, and will ensure that offenders face the full brunt of the law.

