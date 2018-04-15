Police nab 3rd man who helped in ex-City Harvest Church leader Chew Eng Han's alleged escape bid

SINGAPORE - A Malaysian man who had allegedly helped in former City Harvest Church leader Chew Eng Han's bid to leave Singapore is currently in local police custody.

The Singapore Police Force said in a statement on Sunday (April 15) that Tan Kim Ho, 42, was arrested in Malaysia based on a warrant of arrest issued by the Singapore State Courts.

The Royal Malaysia Police had helped in the arrest, a police spokesman said. Local police took Tan into custody on Saturday (April 14).

Chew, who is currently in jail for misusing church funds, was nabbed on a motorised sampan during his alleged attempt to escape on Feb 21. The father of two was arrested at sea with a boatman. About $5,000 in cash, as well as fishing equipment, was also found with them.

Besides Tan, two other men - Malaysian freelance driver Khoo Kea Leng, 45, and boatman Tan Poh Teck, 53 - had been arrested for helping Chew.

Chew was charged on Feb 22 with leaving Singapore for Malaysia from a Pulau Ubin jetty, which is not an authorised point of departure. On March 1, he began his jail term of three years and four months for his role in the misuse of funds case.

Khoo was sentenced to six months' jail last Thursday after he had pleaded guilty to engaging in a conspiracy with Chew to help him leave Singapore from an unauthorised point of departure.

The pre-trial conference for the cases involving Chew and Tan Poh Teck will take place on May 3.

Tan Kim Ho will be charged in court on Monday.