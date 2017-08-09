Police investigating lawyer M. Ravi over alleged assault

A police report has been made against lawyer M. Ravi after he allegedly assaulted fellow lawyer Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss outside her office at The Adelphi yesterday.

Mrs Chong-Aruldoss, 54, said she was walking to her office at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP at about 11am yesterday when Mr Ravi, a non-practising human rights lawyer, allegedly accosted her with "three big-sized thugs" and pushed her to the ground.

A staff member from the law firm called the police after the incident.

The police confirmed that a report was made and they are investigating the incident.

Mr Ravi was formerly head of knowledge management at Eugene Thuraisingam LLP, but was fired in June.

He allegedly tried to enter the firm's People's Park Centre branch office after that and was charged with criminal trespass.

Describing yesterday's incident, Mrs Chong-Aruldoss, an opposition politician, told The Straits Times that Mr Ravi was "ranting incoherently" at her while one of his companions videotaped the incident on a mobile phone.

He told her the video was being broadcast on Facebook Live, and she turned to walk away as she was not comfortable with that, she said.

That was when Mr Ravi shoved her on her shoulders, causing her to stagger backwards and fall, she added.

"It was a violent push. Luckily I had the presence of mind to break my fall with my elbow. I was so shocked I was lying on the floor," said Mrs Chong-Aruldoss, adding that she does not know why her one-time friend pushed her as she "did not have any outstanding issues with him".

She said she also dropped three bags she was carrying when she fell, and Mr Ravi picked up her things and threw them at her.

"I remember him declaring that I had touched him, which caused him to push me - that part hurts the most. It's as if he (is saying he) had to push me to defend himself," said Mrs Chong-Aruldoss, who also wrote about the incident on Facebook.

She added that the commotion attracted people who came to her aid, including Mr Nakoorsha A. K., a fellow partner at the law firm.

"I was genuinely afraid he was going to assault her, so I tried to stand between her and Ravi, and told him as calmly as I could to leave," said Mr Nakoorsha.

"It is quite shocking because up till today, (Ravi) has never laid hands on anyone, not me, or any of my staff."

Mr Ravi could not be reached for comments by press time.